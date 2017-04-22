Charleston Hope holds fundraiser for lower resourced schools

Charleston Hope is an organization in Charleston which helps to support programs in the Lowcountry’s lowest-resourced Title 1 schools to close the achievement and opportunity gap for low-income students. Through the Classroom Mentorship Program, low achieving students work with mentors to catch up, and high achieving students work with mentors to be challenged.

The Match Hope fundraising event is happening Wednesday, April 26 from 6-8 PM at Lagunitas Tap Room (161 East Bay Street, Charleston). All donations given a the event will be matched dollar for dollar by Further.Fund up to $25,000. The $30 entry fee includes a Lowcountry boil and Kaminsky’s dessert. All craft beer sales will also be donated to the cause. During the event, there will be a raffle for a weekend getaway package valued at $1000. It includes a two night stay at Kiawah Island or Wild Dunes, a carriage tour for two in downtown Charleston, a gift certificate to Hyman’s Seafood, Wine & Date night and a Harbor tour.