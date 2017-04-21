WATCH: Driver slams into TX patrol car

ABILENE, Texas (KXAN) — An Abilene police officer conducting a routine traffic stop on a highway last month narrowly missed being hit by a driver who slammed into a parked patrol car.

While Officer Mary Guitar was talking to the driver of a pickup truck, another driver struck her patrol car and spun out of control. Luckily, no one was hurt.

The Abilene Police Department is using the video as an opportunity to remind drivers to slow down when they see an emergency vehicle stopped on the side of the road. In Texas, the Move Over/Slow Down law requires drivers to yield to police, fire and emergency vehicles, and Texas Department of Transportation workers.

When possible, drivers should move over into an open lane or reduce their speed to 20 miles per hour below the posted limit. If the road does not have multiple lanes, the driver must slow down. Violators can be fined up to $2,000.