Teen charged with murder in Orangeburg Co.

By Published:

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Offfice has charged a 19-year-old man with murder.

Steven Rolley, Jr. was arrested Friday hours after a deadly shooting on Jamison Street.

Witnesses told deputies the 36-year-old victim was in an argument with a woman when a man drove up, pulled a handgun and shot him.

According to a news release, a witness was trying to keep the wounded man conscious when deputies arrived.  He did not survive.

“While we pray for this family who has lost a loved one, I thank my investigators for not quitting until this individual was off the streets,” said Sheriff Leroy Ravenell. “I’ve said it before, neither time nor distance is a protector for those who do wrong in this county.”

Rolley is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

