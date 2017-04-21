Search is on for suspects following armed robbery reported on University of SC campus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The University of South Carolina issued a crime alert overnight following a report of an armed robbery.

According to the alert, an armed robbery happened near the intersection of Blossom and Sumter Streets on Friday, April 21.

We’re told the suspects are three males, believed to between the ages of 18-24, wearing a blue shirt and green shirt.

Armed Robbery Blossom and Sumter St. Three black male suspects age 18-24 blue shirt and green shirt. Left towards Blossom garage — Carolina Alert (@CarolinaAlert) April 21, 2017

No other details about the descriptions were released.

The men reportedly ran toward the Blossom Street Parking Garage.

Authorities do not believe the suspects are in the area. USC Police continue to investigate.

Update: Suspects not believed to be in the area. USC Police continue to investigate. — Carolina Alert (@CarolinaAlert) April 21, 2017

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.