Razor recalls caster boards due to fall hazards

(WCBD) — Razor is recalling about 158,000 RipStik electric motorized caster boards.

The company’s received more than 700 reports of the rear wheel locking up, resulting in four injuries, including one loose tooth and three scrapes and bruises.

The boards have two wheels, a hub motor, and a lithium-ion battery. They have a wireless digital hand remote that controls the speed up to 10 mph. The manufacturing date is on the bar code label located on the bottom of the product and Razor USA LLC is embossed on the bottom. “RipStik” is printed on the top of the board. They are blue and black in color.

They were sold nationwide at Target, Toys R Us, Walmart, and other stores and online at Amazon.com, Razor.com, Target.com, toysrus.com and Walmart.com and other websites from February 2016 through April 2017 for about $180.

If your child has one, do not let them use.

You can contact Razor toll-free at 866-467-2967 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday for a free repair kit.