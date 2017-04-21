Man dies after being found shot on NC campus

By Published:

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WCBD) — A deadly shooting at North Carolina A&T is under investigation.

According to Greensboro police, the body of an unidentified man was found on campus Thursday, April 20.
We’re told a woman visiting the school told campus security that she was approached by a man armed with a handgun. The gunman fled.

When campus police went to look for the suspect, they found the unidentified man with life-threatening injuries in a car near Pride Hall. He was taken to Moses Cone Hospital where he was later died.

No word at this point on whether the deadly shooting is connected to the struggle between the woman visiting the campus and the gunman or not.

This was the third fatal shooting in the city within 24 hours, the university said. There’s no indication at this time whether the murders are all connected.

