3rd Annual Lowcountry Kids Expo set to take place Sunday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The third annual Lowcountry Kids Expo will take place on Sunday, April 23 from 12-5 p.m. at the Omar Shrine Convention Center in Mount Pleasant.

“Kids Expo is a celebration of the best products, services, and entertainment for children and families featuring local businesses and resources focusing on education, health & wellness, safety, special needs, child care, entertainment, and other important family-related topics,” according to a news release.

Kids can enjoy free bounce houses, face painting, photo booth, balloon animals, performances, and laser tag. Special guests include Mickey & Minnie Mouse, Chase & Marshall from Paw Patrol, Queen Elsa & Princess Anna, Poppy Troll, and more.

Register for your free tickets online at lowcountrykidsexpo.eventbrite.com.