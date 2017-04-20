Two dead in single vehicle crash on Hwy 17N

Awendaw, SC (WCBD) -Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Deputies are on scene of a single vehicle fatal collision on Hwy 17N near Chandler Rd.

There were four people in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Two people succumbed to their injuries, the other two have been transported to the hospital.

The CCSO Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit and the Coroner’s Office are investigating.

One northbound lane is closed on Hwy 17 due to the accident, authorities remain on scene.

