Top Berkeley teacher gets new car

By Published: Updated:

A teacher at Cane Bay High School received the keys to a new Jeep Cherokee Thursday after being named Berkeley County’s teacher of the year.

Nicholas Snyder teaches college prep and honors English to 9th and 10th graders.   Snyder, who has been working as a teacher for a decade, was honored during a ceremony at Trident Technical College.

“Purpose and meaning have always been what drive me as an educator,” Snyder said.  “I have always seen teaching as a calling in my life – a divine placement if you will.”

For the next year, Snyder will get to drive a new Jeep Cherokee Sport courtesy of Rick Hendrick Jeep Chrysler Dodge Ram in North Charleston.

(Copyright 2017 WCBD.  All rights reserved.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s