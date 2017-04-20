Top Berkeley teacher gets new car

A teacher at Cane Bay High School received the keys to a new Jeep Cherokee Thursday after being named Berkeley County’s teacher of the year.

Nicholas Snyder teaches college prep and honors English to 9th and 10th graders. Snyder, who has been working as a teacher for a decade, was honored during a ceremony at Trident Technical College.

“Purpose and meaning have always been what drive me as an educator,” Snyder said. “I have always seen teaching as a calling in my life – a divine placement if you will.”

For the next year, Snyder will get to drive a new Jeep Cherokee Sport courtesy of Rick Hendrick Jeep Chrysler Dodge Ram in North Charleston.

