South Carolina’s top port sets record for cargo handled

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD/AP) – The South Carolina State Ports Authority is on track to handle a record number of containers this year.

The Port of Charleston handled nearly 109,000 cargo boxes last month, according to a news release. That compares with the close to 105,000 containers in January.

The port is on pace to break the record of more than 1.1 million containers processed in 2005.

Ports authority President and CEO Jim Newsome says there has been an increase in imports and exports. “With the highest container volume ever handled by our port and record rail moves at Inland Port Greer, March was an exceptionally strong finish to the third quarter,” said Jim Newsome, SCPA president and CEO. “We’re seeing healthy growth of both import and export cargo and are on target for achieving our planned container volume growth of six percent this fiscal year.”

The largest cargo ship to visit an East Coast port, the COSCO Development, is scheduled to come to Charleston next month. The ship can hold 13,000 cargo boxes.

The port’s inland terminal in Greer also set a record last month, handling nearly 12,000 cargo boxes between trucks and trains.