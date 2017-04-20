SC student threatens “Columbine-style” school shooting, deputies say

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (WSPA) – A West-Oak High School student was arrested after deputies say she threatened a “Columbine-style school shooting” at the school near the end of March.

18-year-old Amy McKenzie Faust was arrested and charged with Disturbing Schools.

According to the report, Faust told other students that she had a hit list that included two students, the principal, and her entire chemistry class with the exception of a couple of students.

A resource officer was alerted to the threats by a teacher who had heard students talking about Faust’s comments about “shooting the school up,” according to the police report.

The report says Faust admitted to making the remarks about shooting up the school.

Faust was taken to the Oconee County Detention Center and has since been released on $2,000 bond.