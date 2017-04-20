Possible shark bite reported in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are responding to an incident involving a possible shark bite.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the possible shark bite happened at DeBordieu Beach in Georgetown County at around 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, April 20.

The victim had wounds consistent with a bite and was suffering non-life threatening injuries, according to Midway Fire Rescue Chief Doug Eggiman. Medics transported the man to Georgetown Memorial Hospital.

According to Chief Eggiman, the man was swimming when he felt something bite him on the foot.

DeBordieu Colony is about two miles north of Georgetown off US 17.

