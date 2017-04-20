CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department needs your help in identifying the suspect involved in a burglary in downtown Charleston.
Authorities say the incident happened at Pizza Hut on Meeting Street.
If you have any information, contact the on-duty Charleston Police Department Central Detective at 843-743-7200 or call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
Police search for suspect in Pizza Hut burglary in downtown Charleston
