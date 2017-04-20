Parking alert for Tim McGraw, Faith Hill concert at North Charleston Coliseum

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A parking alert has been issued for the Tim McGraw and Faith Hill “Soul2Soul Tour” on Thursday, April 20. A capacity crowd is expected at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Officials encourage you to carpool and arrive early.

Coliseum parking lots open at 4 p.m. Off-site parking and free shuttles will be available at the North Charleston Fire Museum and Tanger Outlets starting at 6 p.m.

Tickets are still available at the Coliseum Advance Ticket Office, Ticketmaster outlets, charge- by-phone 1-800-745-3000 or online at Ticketmaster.com.