Motorcyclist killed following collision with BCSO vehicle, car

Published:

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating following a deadly crash in Summerville.

Troopers say just before 12 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19, a motorcycle, a Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Ford Explorer, and a Dodge Neon collided on South Main Street near Richardson Avenue.

The biker was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

We are working to learn the identity of the victim from the coroner’s office.

