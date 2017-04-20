Motorcyclist killed following collision with BCSO vehicle, car

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating following a deadly crash in Summerville.

Troopers say just before 12 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19, a motorcycle, a Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Ford Explorer, and a Dodge Neon collided on South Main Street near Richardson Avenue.

The biker was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

We are working to learn the identity of the victim from the coroner’s office.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.