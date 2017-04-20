FedEx truck crashes on I-85 in Townville, lanes closed

ANDERSON CO. (WSPA) – Lanes are blocked on I-85 in Townville after a crash involving a FedEx truck. According to dispatchers, 2 tractor trailers were involved and one of the vehicles overturned causing a fuel spill.

In a Facebook post, Townville Fire Department reported all southbound lanes blocked and one northbound lane is open at mile marker 6, around 4am

Drivers are being detoured onto Exit 11 to SC 243 and told to follow signs back to I-85 at mile marker 2.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The S.C. Highway Patrol reported the crash just before 1 a.m. Thursday.