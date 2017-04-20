FedEx truck crashes on I-85 in Townville, lanes closed

WSPA Published:
From Townville FD Facebook

ANDERSON CO. (WSPA) – Lanes are blocked on I-85 in Townville after a crash involving a FedEx truck.  According to dispatchers, 2 tractor trailers were involved and one of the vehicles overturned causing a fuel spill.

From Townville FD Facebook

In a Facebook post, Townville Fire Department reported all southbound lanes blocked and one northbound lane is open at mile marker 6, around 4am

From Townville FD Facebook

Drivers are being detoured onto Exit 11 to SC 243 and told to follow signs back to I-85 at mile marker 2.

From Townville FD Facebook

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The S.C. Highway Patrol reported the crash just before 1 a.m. Thursday.

From Townville FD Facebook

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s