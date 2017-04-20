Facebook wants to get rid of passwords

WSPA Published:
FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2007 file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed at a Facebook announcement in New York. Facebook lost a crucial legal battle Friday Feb. 12, 2016 as a Paris court ruled the social network can be sued in France over its decision to remove the account of a French user who posted a photo of a famous 19th-century nude painting. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)

(WSPA) – Facebook is considering doing away with passwords.

The social media company says it wants to protect its users by making passwords useless.

Facebook launched a delegated account recovery. The idea is that if you forget your password to an app or site, the program will use Facebook to verify your identity. Instead of security questions, Facebook will make you prove yourself with exercises such as recognizing friends’ pictures.

Facebook claims the method is more secure than texts or emails requesting information.

Read more about how delegated account recovery works here.

