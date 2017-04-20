Facebook wants to get rid of passwords

(WSPA) – Facebook is considering doing away with passwords.

The social media company says it wants to protect its users by making passwords useless.

Facebook launched a delegated account recovery. The idea is that if you forget your password to an app or site, the program will use Facebook to verify your identity. Instead of security questions, Facebook will make you prove yourself with exercises such as recognizing friends’ pictures.

Facebook claims the method is more secure than texts or emails requesting information.

Read more about how delegated account recovery works here.