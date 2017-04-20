Ex-cop Slager expected in court ahead of civil rights trial

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – A white former South Carolina police officer charged in the death of an unarmed black motorist is expected in court as his federal trial approaches.

Court documents show a hearing is scheduled Monday in the federal case against Michael Slager. Attorneys are gathering to discuss the admission of certain experts to testify.

Slager’s federal civil rights trial in the death of Walter Scott starts next month.

Last month, a federal judge ruled prosecutors can show jurors video of the former North Charleston officer shooting Scott. The bystander’s cellphone video was viewed millions of times around the world.

Slager also faces murder charges in state court, where his first trial ended in a hung jury. His retrial is scheduled for August.

