Crash brings down utility pole on River Road; road closure to last about 3 hours

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — River Road near Seabrook Farms Road on Johns Island is currently closed, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say just before 3 a.m. on Thursday, April 20, deputies responded to River Road near Seabrook Farms Road for a report of a vehicle versus a utility pole collision.

River Rd near Seabrook Farms Rd shut down due to utility pole in the road from a collision. Minor injuries reported. Avoid area. #chstrfc — ChasCoSheriff (@ChasCoSheriff) April 20, 2017

Investigators say the driver was traveling too fast for conditions, left the roadway and hit a utility pole. The pole fell into the road.

Medics transported the driver to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Berkeley Electric is on the scene and working to safely clear the pole and wires.

Deputies are diverting traffic at Main Road and at Brownswood Road until it is cleared.

Authorities anticipate the closure will last for about three hours.

River Rd Traffic diverted at River/Main and River/Brownswood. Closure expected for approx next 3 hrs. Avoid area. #chstrfc #chsnews — ChasCoSheriff (@ChasCoSheriff) April 20, 2017

