Crash brings down utility pole on River Road; road closure to last about 3 hours

By Published: Updated:

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — River Road near Seabrook Farms Road on Johns Island is currently closed, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say just before 3 a.m. on Thursday, April 20, deputies responded to River Road near Seabrook Farms Road for a report of a vehicle versus a utility pole collision.

Investigators say the driver was traveling too fast for conditions, left the roadway and hit a utility pole. The pole fell into the road.

Medics transported the driver to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Berkeley Electric is on the scene and working to safely clear the pole and wires.

Deputies are diverting traffic at Main Road and at Brownswood Road until it is cleared.

Authorities anticipate the closure will last for about three hours.

Drive Time Traffic

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s