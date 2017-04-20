Authorities search for missing North Charleston woman

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing person.

Authorities say Marcell Washington, 70, of North Charleston, was with a group at Citadel Mall on Wednesday, April 19 when she got separated from them at approx. 7:15 p.m.

She is described as an African-American woman, standing at 5’6, weighing 130 pounds. She has gray hair and brown eyes. We’re told Washington was last seen wearing a purple jacket, blue pants with a white stripe, brown shoes, and shoulder length hair in a braid.

She wears rings on both middle fingers.

Washington is known to frequent the Gadsden Green area in downtown Charleston.

If you have any information, contact the Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200.