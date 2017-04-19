Woman steals bottles of water, soda from Drake’s home

(WCBD) — A female intruder was caught “Sneakin'” around inside Drake’s home — snatching a few drinks.

According to TMZ, a member of the “Take Care” artist’s crew discovered a 24-year-old woman in one of the bedrooms, wearing one of Drake’s hoodies on Monday, April 3.

Authorities arrived, where the woman confessed to stealing Pepsi, Sprite and Fiji water, according to the entertainment site.

Drake wasn’t home at the time.

No word on how the woman got inside or how long she was there. There were no signs of forced entry.

The suspect was arrested and charged with felony burglary. Her name has not been released.