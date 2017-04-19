Woman steals bottles of water, soda from Drake’s home

By Published:
Drake
FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2015 file photo, Drake sits court-side during Drake night at the NBA basketball game between the Toronto Raptors and the Cleveland Cavaliers, in Toronto. The Canadian actor-singer and American actor-comedian will serve as the coaches for the Canada and USA teams at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Feb. 12, 2016, at the Ricoh Coliseum in Toronto. (Darren Calabrase/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

(WCBD) — A female intruder was caught “Sneakin'” around inside Drake’s home — snatching a few drinks.

According to TMZ, a member of the “Take Care” artist’s crew discovered a 24-year-old woman in one of the bedrooms, wearing one of Drake’s hoodies on Monday, April 3.

Authorities arrived, where the woman confessed to stealing Pepsi, Sprite and Fiji water, according to the entertainment site.

Drake wasn’t home at the time.

No word on how the woman got inside or how long she was there. There were no signs of forced entry.

The suspect was arrested and charged with felony burglary. Her name has not been released.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s