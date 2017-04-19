Woman shot while driving on I-26

Summerville, SC—The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding the person who shot at another car while driving down I-26.

Aliyah Seabrook was driving home from work on I-26 westbound at around 5:45PM on Monday when a bullet flew through her driver’s side window. Deputies reported seeing the hole on the outside of her car and finding the bullet lodged in her passenger door. She was driving a black Nissan Altima and evidence suggests that the shooter was driving a larger vehicle like an SUV or a truck. The bullet came into her car at a downward angle.

Deputies tell News 2 this happened near Exit 199 for Summerville.

Chief Deputy Mike Cochran with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says a case like this with little evidence is challenging. However, he says, “with the volume of traffic there, someone would have had to have seen something. He asks you to call if this narrative jogs your memory.

“No lead is too insignificant,” says Chief Deputy Cochran. “If there’s something out there that we can follow up on, we certainly will and by god, we hope we find ‘em.”

If you have any information call:

Crime Stoppers (843) 554-1111

Criminal Investigations Division (843) 719-7009

Seabrook posted to Facebook saying, “I could have took my last breath yesterday, but I’m very thankful I didn’t!!”

The police report says her father Harold Seabrook got a call from his daughter saying she had been shot. When he got there, he says he saw blood coming from her neck so he immediately called 911. Medics took Aliyah Seabrook to the hospital and the police report says she had non-life threatening injuries to her face and neck.