United CEO says no one will be fired for dragging incident

(AP) – The CEO of United Airlines says no one will be fired over the dragging of a man off a plane – including the CEO himself.

CEO Oscar Munoz said Tuesday that he takes full responsibility “for making this right,” and he promised more details later this month after United finishes a review of its policies on overbooked flights.

Company executives said it’s too soon to know if the incident is hurting ticket sales.

United has been pummeled on social media – #BoycottUnited is a popular hashtag – and late-night television. Through Tuesday, its shares have fallen 4.4 percent since Flight 3411, wiping out nearly $1 billion in market value, although some other airline stocks also declined in the same period.