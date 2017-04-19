Teen arrested for threatening to ‘shoot up’ Sumter County school

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A 14-year-old was taken into custody after reportedly threatened to “shoot up” Hillcrest Middle School in Sumter County.

According to sheriff’s office spokesman Ken Bell, the student will be petitioned to Family Court on charges which include disturbing schools, aggravated breach of peace and threatening the life of a public employee, principal or teacher. He has been released to the custody of his parents.

Authorities say the Instagram post quickly spread during the night on Monday and by Tuesday morning, parents questioned whether or not to allow their students to attend school.

Sumter County authorities acted quickly to determine whether or not the threat was credible. Deputies patrolled the halls and investigators questioned several students who had responded to the post.

Just after noon, investigators were able to determine that the male student had sent the threat.

The boy has no criminal history and was not a problem student.

“We are glad we were able to quickly determine who sent the message,” said Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis. “We thank the principal and administrators at Hillcrest for aiding us today. Although this appears to have been a prank we have to take these calls seriously. Unfortunately, this young man made a decision that may result in serious charges. We are just glad no one was hurt.”