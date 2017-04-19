Subaru recalls more than 33K cars to fix engine stalling problem

By Published:
Credit: subaru.com

DETROIT (AP) – Subaru is recalling more than 33,000 compact cars in the U.S. because a fuel problem can make the engines stall without warning.

The recall covers Impreza cars from the 2017 model year.

Subaru says in documents filed with the government that a winter blend of fuel can turn to vapor in the fuel line, causing the engine to run rough and stall. Drivers may not be able to immediately restart the cars, increasing the risk of a crash.

The company began investigating in January after getting several reports of stalling. No crashes or injuries have been reported.

Dealers will update the engine control software so the engine cooling fan comes on at a lower temperature. The company has not yet posted a date for the recall to begin.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s