PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead following an accident in Georgetown County Tuesday night.

According to Georgetown County Deputy Coroner Chase Ridgeway, he was called to a collision involving a pedestrian and pick-up truck on Ocean Highway in front of Hardee’s at 8:30 p.m. on April 18.

Ridgeway expects to release the victim’s name on Wednesday, pending the notification of family.

We’re told no charges are expected because the pedestrian was crossing the road illegally.