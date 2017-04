MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The NCAA announced sites for future championship competitions, and some are in the Carolinas.

The first and second round of the Men’s Basketball Tournament goes to Columbia in 2019. The tournament will return to Greenville in 2022, which hosted the first and second round games this year.

The Grand Strand will host the Men’s Golf Regional in 2019. Coastal Carolina will host the tournament at TPC Myrtle Beach.

Clemson will host a golf regional in May 2020.