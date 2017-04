BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating following a deadly motorcycle crash Tuesday night.

Troopers say the driver of a Harley motorcycle went off of Mudville Road near Highway 176 in Ridgeville just before 11 p.m. on April 18. The victim hit an unoccupied car on the side of the road.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and was killed.

No charges are expected.