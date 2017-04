NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating after a man was found shot on Burton Lane Wednesday night.

North Charleston Police say officers found the male victim in the road just before 6 p.m. on April 18.

Medics transported him to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment.

No arrests have been reported.

If you have any information, contact your local law enforcement division or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.