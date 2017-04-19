Hanahan teen dies from the flu

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) — A Hanahan High School student died unexpectedly due to complications of the flu, a setback for the community and those who loved her warmth and outgoing personality.

Emily Getman, 18-years-old, passed away earlier this month after a short battle with the flu. Her death coincided with spring break and many returned to class feeling a sense of loss.

Hanahan Principal Ric Raycroft said he is helping the student body recover following Getman’s death, and recalled that she was an outgoing and compassionate student, a member of the Color Guard and Band.

“She had such an infectious smile,” said Raycroft. “She was in color guard and when she was performing — she was just shining.”

He said it is a close-knit campus and the school is “working through it” to try and recover from Getman’s death. Her friends and classmates are deeply saddened and remember how she came to class, eager and ready to brighten the days of those around her.

“She was wonderful and amazing and when she was sick everyone took it to heart, when we found out she had passed, it took a chunk out of my heart,” said Dillon Nelson, a student and friend.

Her death comes on top of 59 deaths in the state related to the flu, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Getman was honored at a baseball game earlier this week, with her initials painted behind home plate.

“No parent should have to go through something like this and we’re appreciative of them having shared Emily with us,” said Raycroft.