NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A portion of a rail crossing on Ashley Phosphate will be closed Wednesday morning.

According to city officials, the closure near Southrail Road will take place on April 19 from 9 – 11:30 a.m.

We’re told the closure is necessary to repair a portion of the rail crossing in the area. The North Charleston Police Department will be out assisting with traffic control.

Traffic will be very slow, but will still flow in both directions.

Drive Time Traffic