CCSD to hold community meeting on controversial building plans

Wednesday Charleston County School District officials will host a community meeting to discuss five new projects in CCSD. The projects to be discussed include: the new Carolina Park Elementary School, the proposed East of the Cooper regional stadium, the new Lucy Beckham High School, the Moultrie Middle School Expansion, and the proposed middle/high school in Awendaw.

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. at James B. Edwards Elementary School. A second meeting is planned at Laing Middle School Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 6:00 p.m.

News 2 has learned Carolina Park residents plan to speak at the meetings expressing concerns about the negative impacts of the proposed stadium. Residents have threatened a lawsuit if the project moves forward.

The field will be shared by three different high schools and will be located across the street from Wando High School.

Charleston County School District Chief Operating Officer Jeff Borowy says they are going to make the stadium feel like home to every school.

Borowy says, “We plan to build a stadium to be able to personalize it to each of the schools that plays in it so it will feel like a home game.”

He says by pooling the money for one stadium as opposed to one for every school, it means they can afford to include perks like artificial turf.

The location for the planned complex has already been moved twice before because of other neighborhoods’ concerns.

“I don’t think any residential community should have to bear the brunt of sports for three high schools,” said Mary Regen, who retired in Carolina Park, said. “They need to think about this plan again and ditch the regional stadium and have each school have its own stadium.”