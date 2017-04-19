Carriage horse falls during tour in Downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– A carriage horse that fell in Downtown Charleston Wednesday will not return to service until it is cleared by an equine veterinarian.

The horse was already examined by the city’s equine manager.

According to police, the horse, Big John, slipped and fell while rounding the corner of Meeting and Hassel streets.

Charleston Carriage Works owner tells us it’s likely the horse tripped on its own feet.

Charleston’s Livability Director, Dan Riccio, told police Big John suffered minor scratches and that the fall did not appear to be heat-related.

According to Riccio, the horse sat up immediately after the fall and was helped back to its feet.

Carriage company employees took the animal back to a barn for an exam.

News 2 was first alerted to the story by the Charleston Animal Society.  The organizations initial news release stated that the horse collapsed.

