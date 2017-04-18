Woman shot on I-26 in Summerville

A woman is recovering after being shot in the neck on Interstate 26 near exit 199 in the Summerville area.

According to an incident report, the victim, 20-year-old Aliyah Seabrook called her father who alerted police.

A Berkeley County Sheriff’s deputy found a bullet in the passenger side door of Seabrook’s car. A bullet hole was found in the driver’s side door.

Seabrook was rushed to Trident Medical Center. According to investigators, her injuries were minor.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help as detectives try to identify the shooter.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.

