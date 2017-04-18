US Supreme Court won’t allow Arkansas execution

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected Arkansas’ request to lift a stay that would have allowed the state to conduct its first execution in nearly a dozen years.

Justices turned down Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s request to vacate a stay for Don Davis, who was set to die Monday night by lethal injection. It’s the second time in seven years that Davis has come within hours of execution before courts intervened.

Arkansas had planned to execute eight inmates before the end of April when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.