US Supreme Court won’t allow Arkansas execution

By Published:
This combination of undated photos provided by the Arkansas Department of Correction shows death-row inmates Stacey E. Johnson, left, and Ledell Lee. Both men are scheduled for execution on April 20, 2017. (Arkansas Department of Correction via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected Arkansas’ request to lift a stay that would have allowed the state to conduct its first execution in nearly a dozen years.

Justices turned down Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s request to vacate a stay for Don Davis, who was set to die Monday night by lethal injection. It’s the second time in seven years that Davis has come within hours of execution before courts intervened.

Arkansas had planned to execute eight inmates before the end of April when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s