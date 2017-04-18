U.S. Postal Service to consider relocating Greeleyville Post Office

By Published:

GREELEYVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — The U.S. Postal Service is considering relocating the Greeleyville, Main Post Office.

Postal officials invite the public to learn more about the proposed project at a public meeting scheduled for Wednesday, May 3, at 6 p.m. at the Kennedy Center on Gourdin Road in Greeleyville.

Representatives from the Postal Service’s Facilities Department will be available to share information and to answer questions during the meeting.

Thirty days following the public meeting, you can submit written comments to the address below for the Postal Service’s consideration prior to its final decision:

US Postal Service
Richard Hancock
PO Box 27497
Greensboro, NC 27498-1103
Richard.a.hancock2@usps.gov

