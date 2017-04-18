Social media post threatens to shoot up SC middle school; authorities on scene

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities in Sumter County are investigating following a disturbing social media post.

Sumter County deputies responded to Hillcrest Middle School on Tuesday, April 18. Sheriff’s Office spokesman Ken Bell says someone reported on social media Monday night that they were going to shoot up the school Tuesday morning.

We’re told no one has been shot, the school has not been “shot up,” and there is no indication that this is a credible threat.

More information is expected to be released later today.

