Social media post threatens to shoot up SC middle school; authorities on scene

By Published:

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) —  Authorities in Sumter County are investigating following a disturbing social media post.

Sumter County deputies responded to Hillcrest Middle School on Tuesday, April 18.  Sheriff’s Office spokesman Ken Bell says someone reported on social media Monday night that they were going to shoot up the school Tuesday morning.

We’re told no one has been shot, the school has not been “shot up,” and there is no indication that this is a credible threat.

More information is expected to be released later today.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s