Sheriff: ‘Security incident’ delays Delta flight in Key West

By Published:
Delta Air Lines
FILE - In this May 15, 2014, file photo, a Delta Air Lines Boeing 757-232 lands at Tampa International Airport in Tampa, Fla. Delta reports quarterly financial results on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2016. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) – Sheriff’s officials say a security incident at Key West International Airport caused a delay for a Delta flight to Atlanta.

Monroe County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Becky Herrin says the incident took place Tuesday morning during the boarding process for Flight 5280.

She says all passengers who had already boarded the plane deplaned without issue. She says details about the security incident haven’t been released and that no other airport operations were significantly affected. No other flights from the airport were delayed.

According to Delta’s website, the flight was supposed to leave Key West at 7 a.m. and arrive in Atlanta at 9:45 a.m. The new scheduled departure time was listed as 9:05, but the flight is still delayed.

An investigation is underway.

