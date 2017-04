SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — Perfectly Franks closed its doors in Summerville.

According to its facebook page, they closed the location on North Main Street to move to a new and improved location at a later date. There’s no word on the new location or when Perfectly Frank’s could be serving customers again.

According to the Summerville Journal Scene, the business started looking for a new location in January due to financial problems.