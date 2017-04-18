McMaster signs law creating license to access planes, bases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Gov. Henry McMaster has signed a law allowing South Carolinians to obtain a driver’s license that meets federal identification requirements for boarding a plane or getting onto a military base.

The law reverses the state’s decade-long refusal to comply with the federal REAL ID Act.

But the new ID is an option – not a mandate. And the new licenses won’t be available for at least six months.

Following McMaster’s April 5 signature, Homeland Security granted South Carolina another extension from REAL ID enforcement. Officials hope the federal agency certifies South Carolina as fully compliant before that deferment expires in October.

The Department of Motor Vehicles says that would give South Carolinians until October 2020 before a REAL ID license is needed to show at military bases or airports.