McMaster names 25-year FBI veteran SC’s inspector general

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has named a 25-year FBI veteran to lead an agency tasked with investigating allegations of fraud, waste and abuse in state government.

McMaster named Brian Lamkin on Tuesday as state inspector general. He replaces his former boss, Patrick Maley, who left earlier this year. Maley ran the agency since its 2012 creation.

Lamkin joined the FBI in 1987 and was special agent in charge for Atlanta from 2010 to 2012. He joined South Carolina’s fledgling inspection agency in 2013.

Former Gov. Nikki Haley created the inspector general’s position by executive order in 2011 as part of her office. Legislators passed a law the next year creating an independent agency.

Lamkin says it receives up to 600 complaints yearly. He is among a staff of seven.