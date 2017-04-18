Man found shot to death in driveway of North Charleston home

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in the driveway of a North Charleston home.

Derrick Lamont Bowers Jr., 20, of Summerville, died from a gunshot wound, according to the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.

Officers were called to Suzanne Drive shortly after 8:30 p.m. April 15 and found Bowens. He was pronounced died at the scene.

Witnesses said Bowens had been on a bicycle when he was shot.

No arrests have been reported.

If you have any information, contact your local law enforcement division or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.