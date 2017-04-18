Facebook murder suspect Steve Stephens kills self in Pennsylvania, officials say

ERIE, Pa. (WCBD/AP) – Steve Stephens, the man wanted for the death of Robert Godwin, killed himself in Pennsylvania after a brief pursuit, officials said.

Steve Stephens was spotted this morning by PSP members in Erie County. After a brief pursuit, Stephens shot and killed himself. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) April 18, 2017

State police say Steve Stephens was spotted Tuesday morning by state police in Erie County, in the state’s northwest corner. Authorities say police tried to pull Stephens over and, after a brief pursuit, he shot and killed himself.

Stephens was wanted on an aggravated murder charge in the shooting death of a 74-year-old retired man in Cleveland on Sunday.

He posted video of that shooting on Facebook.