Countdown to Summer: Spots available in Charelston-area summer camps



CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) — It’s almost summertime, and that means your kids gain a lot more free time. There is still time to sign them up for summer camp in the tri-county area!

Trident Technical College offers camps all summer for young kids to teenagers. You can focus on a certain skill or craft, or you can take a course that prepares for college.

The Summerville YMCA also still has openings for full-day or half-day camps. Kids can choose from general adventure camps or select a specialized activity like archery or gymnastics.

The Charleston City Parks and Recreation Department still has a few openings for kids’ camps and swimming lessons. It’s also hiring teenagers as councilors.

“The city of Charleston has been doing summer camps the last forty or fifty years. We’ve certainly expanded our service areas here lately we’re about to offer programs from Daniel Island to downtown,” said Laurie Yarbrough with the City Parks and Recreation Department.

News 2’s Mayci Mcleod created a series of other summer camps that still may have availability. For more information, click here.