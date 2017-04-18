2017 Tax Day deals: Free beer, free cookies, and more

(WCBD/WCMH) — Tax Day is a few days later this year, but one thing remains the same: Companies are offering deals to customers as a way to celebrate the end of tax season.

All deals are on April 18 unless stated otherwise. Check with your local store for participation information.

Arby’s: Certain locations offer free curly fries on Tuesday.

Bob Evans: Get 30 percent off your entire purchase with this coupon.

Boston Market: The Tax Day special includes one half-chicken individual meal with two sides, cornbread, a regular fountain drink and a cookie.

Bruegger’s Bagels: Get a Big Bagel Bundle for $10.40 from April 12-19.

Chuck E. Cheese’s: Free large cheese pizza with every large pizza purchased at regular price.

Firehouse Subs: Free medium sub when you buy another sub, chips, and drink. Click here for coupon.

Great American Cookie: Get a free Birthday Cake Cookie for stopping in.

Hooters: Kids eat free with an adult purchase of $10 or more. Some locations offer this deal Saturday through Tuesday, while others are only offering it on Tuesday.

Hungry Howie’s: Get a medium 1-topping pizza for 15 cents when you buy a large 1-topping pizza at regular menu price–available Monday-Wednesday.

JetBlue: The airline is offering customers who were stuck with a tax bill this year the chance to win a free return flight. Fill out this form to enter.

McDonald’s: Customers can buy a Big Mac or Quarter Pounder for just a penny when they purchase one at regular price.

National Parks: Get free entrance to all U.S. National Parks during the weekends before and after Tax Day for National Park Week.

Office Depot: Shred up to five pounds od documents for free from April 18-29.

Papa John’s: A large pizza with up to three toppings and a two-liter soft drink for $10.40.

P.F. Changs: Offering 20 percent off of takeout with code TAXDAY.

Pizza Hut: 30 percent off your online order.

Planet Fitness: The popular gym is partnering with HydroMassage to give away a free massage through April 22.

Quiznos: Members of Quiznos’s Toasty Points rewards program can get 10.40 percent off their total purchase on April 18, plus new rewards members get a free four-inch sub after registering.

Staples: Shred up to 2 pounds of unwanted paper for free.

Sonic: Get a single-patty cheeseburger for half price.

World of Beer: Enjoy a free select beer or $5 off at participating locations.