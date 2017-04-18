2 teenagers shot in the leg while walking in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities are investigating a shooting in North Charleston that injured two teenagers Monday afternoon.

According to North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor, just after 4 p.m. on Monday, April 18 officers responded to Mott Ave in reference to a shooting.

The 17 and 18-year-olds were shot in the leg while walking in the area of Cosgrove Avenue and Azalea Road. The pair ran to a home on Mott Avenue following the incident, according to a news release.

Medics transported both males to a local hospital.

A witness reported seeing two people running from the area following the incident.

If you have any information, contact your local law enforcement division or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.