US senator to introduce bill to provide rights for airline passengers

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Senator Richard Blumenthal will announce a new bill on Monday to protect the rights of airline passengers. It comes after a video of a passenger being dragged off of a United Airlines flight went viral. Blumenthal hopes the Passenger Bill of Rights will hold airlines accountable.

The bill will call for minimum cash compensation for anyone involuntarily bumped from a flight. When Richard Bueno of Madison heard about the new legislation, he was on board. Bueno flies several times a month.

“I don’t get bumped often but the times that I do it could be really annoying,” Bueno said.

Blumenthal says getting bumped from a flight should be a thing of the past. The bill would restrict airlines’ ability to bump passengers off a plane to make room for crew members.

“The price and the cost to the airline should be increased to the point where they can’t just regard it as part of their business model,” said Blumenthal.

“It’s nice for the customers but also I don’t know how much it would benefit the airlines,” said CJ Hancock, who was flying out of Tweed Airport on Sunday evening.

The bill would give passengers the ability to sue airlines for issues like tarmac delays and chronically late flights. Blumenthal says the bill will not hurt the airlines’ bottom line.

“The airlines are making a bundle of money, more than any time in recent history because they’ve consolidated. There’s so little competition,” said Blumenthal.

Delta is now paying customers up to $10,000 to give up their seats on overbooked flights after the United video surfaced.