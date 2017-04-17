Two teens transported to hospital after shooting incident in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – Shortly after 4 p.m. on Monday officers responded to Mott Ave in reference to a shooting victim.

On scene officers learned that a 17 and 18 year old male victim were reportedly walking in the area of Cosgrove Ave and Azalea Road when shots were fired.

Both victims were struck in the leg area and ran to a residence on Mott Avenue. The victims were then transported for treatment.

A witness reported seeing two black males suspects running from the area after the shots were fired.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.