Prescribed fire scheduled in Awendaw

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) — The US Forest Service will conduct a prescribed fire on Monday, April 17 at Hwy 17 and Steed Creek Road.

Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire officials say the burn will be 500 acres.

If you live in the area you will see and smell smoke. Please use caution if driving in the area as well. The USFS had placed signage up as well for information purposes.

A prescribed fire is not a wildfire. It is a managed burn, conducted by trained natural resources professionals. These fires are coordinated with the South Carolina Forestry Commission and with federal and municipal fire departments.