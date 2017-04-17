Lowcountry Date Ideas for $20 or less

According to Travel + Leisure, Charleston ranks 7th on the list of “Most Romantic Cities in the World”. But usually, romance and dating come with a hefty price tag. Here are some ideas for dating on a budget, for only $20 or less per couple.

Charleston Swing Dance Association

If you want a date that will put a little swing in your step, the Charleston Swing Dance Association Downtown could fit the bill. You’ll get a lesson and a night of dancing for $16 per couple.

One swing instructor, Sarah Garr, says, “This is a great date option because it’s really fun to do something new with your partner, or someone that you might want to be your partner. When you learn something new it’s a good bonding experience but its also a social environment so it’s low stress.”

And you need absolutely no experience.

The Association’s President, Anne King, says, “Anyone that just knows the word ‘dance’ and ‘rhythm’, you don’t need to have any dance experience whatsoever”

There are lessons offered at the beginning of the night, to get newcomers on their feet. And then, there is a large social dance.

Garr says, “I think it gives you something to talk about, it gives a purpose to the date other than sitting there trying to think of witticisms or something smart to say about the wine.”

All ages are welcome, they say they have dancers from 16 to 60.

King says, “As long as you want to learn how to dance and are eager to do it, you can come.”

The Charleston Swing Dance Association has lessons at 6:30 and 7:15 PM on Saturday nights and the social dance starts at 8 PM. They are located in the Knights of Columbus building, 143 Calhoun Street, Charleston.